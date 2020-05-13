MetLife Bangladesh launches COVID-19 support programme

The programme titled “Sathe Achi – MetLife COVID-19 Customer Support Program” will provide unique health and financial support to MetLife’s individual policyholders, the financial service company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Policyholders have been requested to sign up for the programme, which will be open for registration for 30 days.

The programme is the result of a strategic partnership between MetLife Bangladesh and Grameen Telecom Trust (GTT), who collaborated on the development of the platform.

GTT, through its Digital Healthcare Solutions division, will manage the overall operations, including doctor consultation service and disbursement of financial support.

“It is at the heart of our purpose to do what we can to serve our customers when they need us the most. ‘Sathe Achi’ programme is a new initiative from MetLife Bangladesh in response to the COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh,” its General Manager Syed Hammadul Karim said.