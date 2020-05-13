MetLife Bangladesh launches COVID-19 support programme
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 May 2020 03:55 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2020 03:55 PM BdST
MetLife Bangladesh has launched a new initiative in response to the COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh.
The programme titled “Sathe Achi – MetLife COVID-19 Customer Support Program” will provide unique health and financial support to MetLife’s individual policyholders, the financial service company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Policyholders have been requested to sign up for the programme, which will be open for registration for 30 days.
The programme is the result of a strategic partnership between MetLife Bangladesh and Grameen Telecom Trust (GTT), who collaborated on the development of the platform.
GTT, through its Digital Healthcare Solutions division, will manage the overall operations, including doctor consultation service and disbursement of financial support.
“It is at the heart of our purpose to do what we can to serve our customers when they need us the most. ‘Sathe Achi’ programme is a new initiative from MetLife Bangladesh in response to the COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh,” its General Manager Syed Hammadul Karim said.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia to enforce nationwide 24-hour curfew for Eid holiday
- Police shut two Dhanmondi shops for breaching hygiene rules
- DG of health services 'sick' amid quarantine reports
- Bangladesh scientists crack genetic riddle of novel coronavirus
- Moderna's potential coronavirus vaccine gains FDA's 'fast track' status
- Prof Shibli Rubayat of Dhaka University is set to become SEC chairman
- Chinese coronavirus vaccine could be tested, manufactured in Canada
- Bangladesh's coronavirus death toll hits 250, case count surges to 16,660
- Bangladesh eases conditions for remittance incentives
- College admission process set to begin on Jun 6 after delay over coronavirus