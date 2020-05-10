Jute joy amid coronavirus cloud over Bangladesh exports
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2020 06:00 AM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 06:00 AM BdST
In the dark and unforgiving cloud that is the coronavirus hanging over Bangladesh's foreign income, jute exports have grown 14 percent year-on-year to $791.3 million in the July-April period of the current fiscal year.
It has beaten the target by 17 percent when export earnings from every other major sector have slumped due to the coronavirus crisis.
This is the first time jute, once called the golden fibre for both its shiny golden colour and economic benefits, has toppled leather as the second best exporting sector behind readymade garments.
Apparel exports dropped by 14 percent year-on-year to $24.48 billion while leather exports fell by 16.26 percent to $700 million.
M Saajjad Hussain Sohel, the chairman of Bangladesh Jute Goods Exporters' Association or BJGEA, however, says that the money from jute export increased due to rise in prices in the global market, but the volume has not increased much.
Visitors looking at different jute products on display at a stall at the Jute Exhibition at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Tuesday. Photo: mostafigur rahman
He noted that the coronavirus pandemic has also hit the sector hard. Export growth dropped to 17 percent in April from 23 percent in March due to the lockdown.
The BJGEA chief believes the more people concern themselves with the environment, the better it is for the jute sector. Countries around the world are scrapping polythene bags and the demand for jute sacks is high to pack food grains.
“The demand will rise further. We will be able to bring back the glory of the golden fibre if we take care of the sector,” he said.
The exporters are even selling raw jute to India rather than to the local mills as the price has increased in the international market, he said. “But it’s bad for our farmers because they are not getting the share of the profit,” Sohel said.
Workers taking newly harvested jute down from a boat at 'Ghior Haat' in Manikganj. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman
The government has 22 jute mills while around 200 others are run privately.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Fearing coronavirus spread, no shopping centres reopening before Eid in Chattogram
- India sends onions to Bangladesh as freight train services resume
- Aarong slots one hour for each Eid shopper
- Pfizer to outsource some drug production, focus on coronavirus vaccine
- Most shops in Dhaka’s New Market area not reopening for Eid
- Grameenphone giving 100m minutes of free talk time to 10m users amid lockdown
- After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
- AMTOB seeks SIM tax cut, minimum tax withdrawn
- Commerce minister sees little possibility of Eid shoppers crowding malls
- GSK sells $3.4 billion Hindustan Unilever stake in largest India block trade
Most Read
- Doctor daughter rushes civil servant father around dozen hospitals. He dies without treatment
- Bangladesh begins production of experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir
- Most shops in Dhaka’s New Market area not reopening for Eid
- Bangladesh reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 636 new cases
- India flies back first batch of medical students from Bangladesh
- BNP chief Khaleda receiving treatment at her Gulshan home amid virus lockdown
- Policeman with COVID-19 symptoms dies in Dhaka hospital
- Iran-linked hackers recently targeted coronavirus drugmaker Gilead
- Aarong slots one hour for each Eid shopper
- This is the future of the pandemic