Govt suspends Boro rice procurement through app amid coronavirus crisis

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 May 2020 02:10 PM BdST Updated: 07 May 2020 02:10 PM BdST

The government has backtracked on its decision to buy Boro rice from farmers this year in 18 Upazilas through a mobile app amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Ministry of Food sent a letter to the Directorate General of Food instructing the state agency to procure rice digitally next season instead.

The government usually buys rice from mill owners to stockpile it.

The food ministry had planned to purchase paddy from farmers through the app in Sadar Upazilas of 64 districts this Boro season. However, due to the pandemic, paddy is being collected from 22 Upazilas using the app instead. 

The government set a target to purchase 1.1 million tonnes of rice and 600,000 tonnes of paddy for the current Boro season.

