Govt suspends Boro rice procurement through app amid coronavirus crisis
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 May 2020 02:10 PM BdST Updated: 07 May 2020 02:10 PM BdST
The government has backtracked on its decision to buy Boro rice from farmers this year in 18 Upazilas through a mobile app amid the coronavirus crisis.
The Ministry of Food sent a letter to the Directorate General of Food instructing the state agency to procure rice digitally next season instead.
The government usually buys rice from mill owners to stockpile it.
The food ministry had planned to purchase paddy from farmers through the app in Sadar Upazilas of 64 districts this Boro season. However, due to the pandemic, paddy is being collected from 22 Upazilas using the app instead.
The government set a target to purchase 1.1 million tonnes of rice and 600,000 tonnes of paddy for the current Boro season.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Life or livelihood: Bangladesh shop owners face difficult decisions before Eid reopening
- Gap plans to reopen up to 800 stores by the end of May
- Bangladesh’s biggest malls Bashundhara City, Jamuna Park not reopening for Eid shopping
- Samsung heir Lee apologises over succession, won't hand control to children
- TK Group donates PPE, ventilators to Chattogram COVID-19 hospitals
- Disney takes $1.4 bln coronavirus hit, sets date to reopen Shanghai park
- Govt not allowing hawkers on pavements before Eid
- Bangladesh's Beximco to begin producing experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir
- Bangladesh to extend banking hours again to 2:30pm as lockdown eases
- 2,200 clothing factories apply for Tk 31.5bn in coronavirus bailout loans to pay workers
Most Read
- Bangladesh lifts curbs on mosque prayers as lockdown eases
- DSE Director Minhaz Mannan arrested in digital security case
- Bangladesh reports 790 new virus cases, a daily record; death toll hits 186
- RAB arrests cartoonist Kishore, writer Mushtaq Ahmed in digital security case
- After denial, RAB finally hands Rashtrochinta activist Didarul to police
- Bangladesh’s biggest malls Bashundhara City, Jamuna Park not reopening for Eid shopping
- Dhaka-5 MP Habibur Rahman Mollah dies at 78
- Guards fire on protesting workers of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, eight injured
- Bangladesh to fly back nearly 29,000 expatriates amid coronavirus outbreak
- Special flight to repatriate Bangladeshis stranded in US amid pandemic