Home > Business

2,200 clothing factories apply for Tk 31.5bn in coronavirus bailout loans to pay workers

  Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 May 2020 03:58 AM BdST Updated: 05 May 2020 03:58 AM BdST

Around 2,200 clothing factories have applied for bank credits worth nearly Tk 31.5 billion from the government’s coronavirus bailout funds to pay workers.

They sought the loans with 2 percent service charge through 46 banks before the deadline ended on Mar 2, Bangladesh Bank spokesman Serajul Islam told bdnews24.com on Monday.    

The factories have been provided with a total of Tk 20 billion while the rest will be cleared soon, he said.  

Mohammad Abdur Razzak, the secretary to the garment exporters’ lobbying group BGMEA, said as many as 1,615 of its members applied for credit.

Knitwear manufacturers group BKMEA President AKM Salim Osman around 550 of its members sought loans from the fund.

Among the readymade garment factories in the Export Processing Zones, 35 have applied for loans.

Exim Bank submitted accounts of loans totalling Tk 5.4 billion sought by 122 factories. Southeast Bank said 150 factories asked for Tk 4.4 billion from it.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka's Panthapath was nearly empty on Sunday as the number of shoppers declined sharply amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Malls to reopen ahead of Eid

Employees work on a production line manufacturing metal parts for furniture at a factory in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China April 30, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Pandemic slams global factories

Narsingdi textile market reopens as Eid nears

Motijheel, the commercial hub of Dhaka, is empty with all offices shut. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

BB halts interest payment on loans

Warren Buffett addresses shareholders at the annual meeting of his Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which is being virtually broadcast due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Omaha, Nebraska May 2, 2020, in this still image taken from video. Yahoo! Finance/via REUTERS

Buffett’s Berkshire loses $50bn in first quarter

Gas field blowouts: Niko to pay damages

George Evageliou, left, founder of Urban Homecraft in New York with his business partner, Traven LaBotz, Apr 30, 2020. The $660 billion Paycheck Protection Programme was meant to extend a lifeline to small businesses battered by the pandemic, allowing them to keep employees on the payroll but many of the small businesses that did get loans are sitting on the money, unsure about whether and how to spend it. The New York Times

US small businesses afraid to spend virus aid

A Palestinian man reads Koran inside a mosque on the second Friday of Ramadan as prayers are suspended due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Gaza City May 1, 2020. REUTERS

Gazans get economic adrenaline shot from virus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.