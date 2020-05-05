2,200 clothing factories apply for Tk 31.5bn in coronavirus bailout loans to pay workers
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 May 2020 03:58 AM BdST Updated: 05 May 2020 03:58 AM BdST
Around 2,200 clothing factories have applied for bank credits worth nearly Tk 31.5 billion from the government’s coronavirus bailout funds to pay workers.
They sought the loans with 2 percent service charge through 46 banks before the deadline ended on Mar 2, Bangladesh Bank spokesman Serajul Islam told bdnews24.com on Monday.
The factories have been provided with a total of Tk 20 billion while the rest will be cleared soon, he said.
Mohammad Abdur Razzak, the secretary to the garment exporters’ lobbying group BGMEA, said as many as 1,615 of its members applied for credit.
Knitwear manufacturers group BKMEA President AKM Salim Osman around 550 of its members sought loans from the fund.
Exim Bank submitted accounts of loans totalling Tk 5.4 billion sought by 122 factories. Southeast Bank said 150 factories asked for Tk 4.4 billion from it.
