Shopping malls to reopen ahead of Eid

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 May 2020 04:32 PM BdST Updated: 04 May 2020 04:32 PM BdST

The government has allowed shopping malls to remain open until 5 pm and laid down a series of conditions for the businesses to operate ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Customers and sellers will have to maintain social distance and follow other hygiene rules, the Cabinet Division said on Monday.

“The shops are allowed to remain open on a limited scale marking the ongoing month of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr,” the Cabinet Division said.

 

More to follow

 

