Shopping malls to reopen ahead of Eid
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 May 2020 04:32 PM BdST Updated: 04 May 2020 04:32 PM BdST
The government has allowed shopping malls to remain open until 5 pm and laid down a series of conditions for the businesses to operate ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Customers and sellers will have to maintain social distance and follow other hygiene rules, the Cabinet Division said on Monday.
“The shops are allowed to remain open on a limited scale marking the ongoing month of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr,” the Cabinet Division said.
More to follow
