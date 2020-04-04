Bangladesh Bank waives penalty on credit card dues until June amid virus lockdown
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2020 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2020 04:08 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Bank has ordered banks to waive penal charges for credit card customers until June for any late payment amid the ongoing lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak.
The central bank announced the move in a notice issued on Saturday.
If a bank has imposed any charges in the meantime, it has to pay it back to the customer.
“People in the country are now locked up in their homes to save their lives from the novel coronavirus. There is no income. As a result, it is not possible for many to pay credit card fines or extra charges in this situation,” Abu Farah Md Naser, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, told bdnews24.com.
“Bangladesh Bank has taken this decision considering the overall situation.”
The order bars banks from showing credit card customers as defaulters until June, Naser said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh Bank waives penalty on credit card dues until June amid virus lockdown
- Corona beer to halt production amid coronavirus outbreak
- Spain's coronavirus crisis stalls global fashion giant Inditex
- Airlines facing what official calls ‘deepest crisis ever’
- Bangladesh Bank extends banking hours during coronavirus shutdown
- StanChart Bangladesh announces support measures for clients amid coronavirus
- Bangladesh gets $350m in WB funds for Rohingyas, local communities in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh poultry industry could lose Tk 16bn to coronavirus crisis: association leader
- Mobile internet trends up, voice drops as virus impact pans out
- Bangladesh hopes to start producing medical-grade PPE in six months
Most Read
- Bangladesh puts into mosques 321 foreign members of Tabligh Jamaat
- Bangladesh slows as shutdown bites: Google charts the trend
- Buried as COVID-19 patient, man’s test report comes with another person’s name
- TV cameraman in Bangladesh tests positive for coronavirus
- With job on the line, hundreds of Bangladesh workers walk over 100km to RMG factories
- Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus deaths as infections surge to 70
- Bangladesh confirms five new coronavirus cases as infections climb to 61
- Potential COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in mouse study
- Two young American doctors spend honeymoon fighting coronavirus
- First COVID-19 patient confirmed in Chattogram