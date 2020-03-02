Bangladesh bans eight Pakistani fairness creams for harmful ingredients

The BSTI banned import and sale of the products by any means, including e-commerce, Abu Hanif, an assistant director of the institution’s Certification Marks Department, told bdnews24.com on Monday.

It will take the next steps on the products after consulting other government agencies, he said.

The BSTI tested samples of 13 fairness creams collected from the market and e-commerce platform Daraz in the past month.

The levels of mercury and hydroquinone were dangerously high for human health in six of the products, according to the tests.

Using the creams for a long time can cause skin disease and other health issues.

The eight brands are Goree of Goree Cosmetics, Chandni of SJ Enterprise, New Face Cream of QC International, Dew of Creative Cosmetics, Golden Pearl of Golden Pearl Cosmetics, White Pearl Plus of White Pearl Cosmetics, Faiza of Punia Brothers, Noor of Noor Gold Cosmetics.

The BSTI is not certain whether the products had been imported legally or smuggled in as there were no importers’ information on the labels.

Hanif said the institution warned Daraz against marketing such products.

Shayantani Twisha, spokeswoman for Daraz, told bdnews24.com that the BSTI had sent a list of 181 products and said these required licence.

“We are not fully responsible because we are not the sellers. But we’ve taken the issue seriously to ensure that the customers get good products by using our website,” she said.

Daraz asked the sellers to get BSTI permission within Mar 18 or face removal from the website, according to Twisha.

More than 15,000 sellers are registered on Daraz currently.