Home > Business

Top court orders Grameenphone to pay Tk 10bn to BTRC

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Feb 2020 12:45 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2020 01:25 PM BdST

The Supreme Court has ordered Grameenphone to pay Tk 10 billion by Monday as part of the Tk 125.8 billion audit dispute with Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, or BTRC.

A seven-member appeal bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain issued the order on Thursday after hearing a petition filed by Grameenphone.

Further instructions regarding the matter will be handed out on Monday, the court said.

Lawyers Mahbubey Alam and Khandaker Reza-e-Rakib represented BTRC while lawyers AM Amin Uddin and Mohammad Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury appeared on behalf of Grameenphone.

The Supreme Court on Nov 24 ordered Grameenphone, the largest telecom carrier in Bangladesh, to pay the regulator Tk 20 billion in three months.

The company proposed to make an adjustable deposit of Tk 1 billion to the BTRC and enter into a “good-faith discussion towards a mutually acceptable framework, process and resolution,” Hossain Sadat, head of regulatory affairs at Grameenphone, told the media.

“However, the BTRC did not accept the proposed deposit,” he said on Wednesday.

Grameenphone on Thursday sought permission from the Supreme Court to repay Tk 20 billion to BTRC in a six-month instalment but the top court ordered the company to pay Tk 10 billion by Monday.

Besides Grameenphone, the BTRC demanded nearly Tk 8.7 billion from Robi, the second largest mobile phone operator.

The regulator has threatened the two operators with licence cancellation when it failed to make them pay despite repeated efforts.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Aug 21, 2018. REUTERS

Unilever, 3M on list of firms eligible for China loans

BTRC refuses Tk 1bn from GP

Gold costlier on coronavirus scare

A man rides on an electric unicycle while shopping at a Walmart, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing's central business district, China February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Walmart not lowering forecast for coronavirus

FILE-- Pedestrians pass an HSBC bank in Brooklyn, New York, April 11, 2016. (Michael Nagle/The New York Times)

HSBC jobs weighed down by coronavirus, HK unrest

A security guard cleans the snow outside a closed Apple Store in Beijing's Dawanglu district, Feb 6, 2020. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in January, major brands across virtually every sector of the world economy — from food to fashion to entertainment to technology — have seen their business in China suffer. (Giulia Marchi/The New York Times)

Coronavirus will hurt revenue, Apple warns

A man walks past a logo of HSBC at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 6, 2019. Reuters

HSBC to cut 35,000 jobs

Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming speaks at an event organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh, at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Don't look for other trade partners: Chinese envoy

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.