Top court orders Grameenphone to pay Tk 10bn to BTRC

A seven-member appeal bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain issued the order on Thursday after hearing a petition filed by Grameenphone.

Further instructions regarding the matter will be handed out on Monday, the court said.

Lawyers Mahbubey Alam and Khandaker Reza-e-Rakib represented BTRC while lawyers AM Amin Uddin and Mohammad Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury appeared on behalf of Grameenphone.

The Supreme Court on Nov 24 ordered Grameenphone, the largest telecom carrier in Bangladesh, to pay the regulator Tk 20 billion in three months.

The company proposed to make an adjustable deposit of Tk 1 billion to the BTRC and enter into a “good-faith discussion towards a mutually acceptable framework, process and resolution,” Hossain Sadat, head of regulatory affairs at Grameenphone, told the media.

“However, the BTRC did not accept the proposed deposit,” he said on Wednesday.

Grameenphone on Thursday sought permission from the Supreme Court to repay Tk 20 billion to BTRC in a six-month instalment but the top court ordered the company to pay Tk 10 billion by Monday.

Besides Grameenphone, the BTRC demanded nearly Tk 8.7 billion from Robi, the second largest mobile phone operator.

The regulator has threatened the two operators with licence cancellation when it failed to make them pay despite repeated efforts.