Home > Business

BTRC refuses Tk 1 billion from Grameenphone

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Feb 2020 09:28 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2020 09:35 PM BdST

BTRC has refused a Tk 1 billion upfront payment from Grameenphone as part of around Tk 125.8 billion in dues the telecom regulator claims following an audit, the mobile phone operator says.

The BTRC, or Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, says it cannot go beyond a top court order for the largest telecom operator to pay Tk 20 billion for now. 

The company proposed to make an adjustable deposit of Tk 1 billion to the BTRC and enter into a “good faith discussion towards a mutually acceptable framework, process and resolution”, Hossain Sadat, head of regulatory affairs at Grameenphone, told the media at a Dhaka hotel on Wednesday.  

“However, the BTRC did not accept the proposed deposit today,” he added.

Hossain Sadat

Hossain Sadat

Besides Grameenphone, the BTRC demanded nearly Tk 8.7 billion from the second largest mobile phone operator Robi.  

The regulator has threatened the two operators with licence cancellation when it failed to make them pay despite repeated efforts.

As the BTRC did not agree to a proposal on settlement of the issue through arbitration, two firms moved court. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal’s bid to mediate through discussions with officials of the BTRC and Grameenphone also failed.

The High Court later froze for two months a lower court order requiring Grameenphone to clear the audit demand on Oct 17 last year.

But after the BTRC sought to appeal against the stay, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Nov 24 ordered Grameenphone to pay the regulator Tk 20 billion within three months.

Grameenphone subsequently asked for a review of the Supreme Court order and sought the court’s consideration to allow the firm to deposit around Tk 5.75 billion in 12 equal monthly instalments on Jan 26.

The latest development comes a day before the appeals court is set to hear the review petition.

Sadat said the offer to pay Tk 1 billion is not linked to the legal process.

“This initiative is meant to find a solution based on the merit of the audit claim and is therefore separate from the ongoing court proceedings,” he said.

The court has only stayed the realisation of the audit demand and not addressed the merit of the claim, according to him.

After the refusal of its offer by the BTRC, the firm will now set its next course of action following the outcome of the court hearings, he said.

Zakir Hossain Khan, a spokesman for the BTRC, said, “The BTRC cannot go beyond the court order on the Grameenphone audit issue. The commission is sincere about following the court order.”  

BTRC Chairman Jahurul Haque had said earlier this month that it would start the process to appoint an administrator to Grameenphone if it does not pay within the deadline, Feb 24, and if the court does not change its decision by the time.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Aug 21, 2018. REUTERS

Unilever, 3M on list of firms eligible for China loans

Gold costlier on coronavirus scare

A man rides on an electric unicycle while shopping at a Walmart, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing's central business district, China February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Walmart not lowering forecast for coronavirus

FILE-- Pedestrians pass an HSBC bank in Brooklyn, New York, April 11, 2016. (Michael Nagle/The New York Times)

HSBC jobs weighed down by coronavirus, HK unrest

A security guard cleans the snow outside a closed Apple Store in Beijing's Dawanglu district, Feb 6, 2020. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in January, major brands across virtually every sector of the world economy — from food to fashion to entertainment to technology — have seen their business in China suffer. (Giulia Marchi/The New York Times)

Coronavirus will hurt revenue, Apple warns

A man walks past a logo of HSBC at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 6, 2019. Reuters

HSBC to cut 35,000 jobs

Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming speaks at an event organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh, at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Don't look for other trade partners: Chinese envoy

Stocks rebound

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.