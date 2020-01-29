Home > Business

Talks on for sell off retailer Agora to Meena Bazar owner Gemcon

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jan 2020 10:04 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2020 10:04 PM BdST

Negotiations are ongoing for the sale of Agora, Bangladesh’s first retail chain launched by Rahimafrooz Ltd, to Gemcon Group.

Agora and Gemcon’s Meena Bazar will be merged if the discussions see a successful outcome.

Gemcon opened Meena Bazar in 2002, a year after the launch of the first Agora outlet in Dhaka.

The number of Agora’s outlets in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet stands at 17 now while Meena Bazar has 18.

Niaz Rahim, one of the directors of Agora, confirmed to bdnews24.com Wednesday that talks with Gemcon were on. No comment from the Meena Bazar authorities was available.

“Discussions are advancing over the transfer of ownership with the Meena Bazar authorities,” Rahim said.

Directors Khalid Quadir and Muallem Choudhury are representing Agora in the talks, according to Rahim. 

“But the time to reveal the details has not come yet,” he added.

Kazi Enam Ahmed, a director of Gemcon, did not respond to bdnews24.com calls for comment.

The discussions are “not for profits or loss, but the wish of the authorities”, one of the Agora directors involved in the talks told bdnews24.com.   

“Our foreign partners have also agreed [to the sale],” he added, referring to Swedish firm Brummer and Partners, which had partnered with Rahimafrooz to run Agora.

The talks had started several months ago, the Agora director said.

“And it would take several more months for the talks to end as the transfer of a company’s ownership is a very complex process,” he added, requesting anonymity.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Men look at stock quotation boards outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 5, 2018. REUTERS

Asian shares fall amid coronavirus scare

FILE PHOTO: An attendee wears a badge strip with the logo of Huawei and a sign for 5G at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing, China November 22, 2019. Reuters

UK gives Huawei limited 5G role

An Air India plane carrying Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Qingdao Liuting International Airport for the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Qingdao city, Shandong province, China Jun 9, 2018. REUTERS/FILE

India renews push to sell Air India

People walk past an electronic display showing world markets indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, January 8, 2020. REUTERS

Global stocks slump on China virus fears

Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China Jan 16, 2020. REUTERS

Shares, oil slide as China virus fears intensify

GP seeks to pay Tk 5.75bn

Workers from local disease control and prevention department in protective suits disinfect a residential area following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Ruichang, Jiangxi province, China Jan 25, 2020. REUTERS

How a virus impacts the economy, markets

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends a joint news conference with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in New Delhi, India, Nov 1, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

India to raise import duties on over 50 items

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.