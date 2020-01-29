AMTOB elects Robi MD Mahtab president

He succeeds Grameenphone’s outgoing CEO Michael Foley as the head of the apex trade body for the country’s telecom operators.

Banglalink CEO Erik Aas and Grameenphone’s CEO-designate Yasir Azman have been elected senior vice-president and vice-president, respectively, the association said in a statement on Wednesday.

The election was held at the Annual General Meeting of the association at a Dhaka hotel on Tuesday, according to the statement.

Mahtab said after assuming the new role that it was “an honour and privilege for me to lead an industry that is the key enabler for the implementation of the ‘Digital Bangladesh’ vision”.

"As the president of AMTOB, I look forward to engaging with the government, the civil society, the media and most importantly the people of the country to make sure the country’s digital journey ahead is in tune with the spirit of this great nation of ours,” he added.

“AMTOB looks forward to working with the government and the regulatory bodies to set a clear strategy to address those opportunities and challenges for further development of the country,” Aas said.

As a team, AMTOB will work together to unleash the potential of government’s ‘Digital

Bangladesh’ vision,” Azman said.

Foley was presented with a memento at the event.

Azman was also welcomed as the new director of AMTOB.

Teletalk’s Managing Director Md Shahab Uddin, AMTOB Secretary General Brig Gen S M Farhad, Ericsson Country Manager Abdus Salam, Huawei Bangladesh CEO Zhang Zhengjun, Nokia Bangladesh CEO Rashed Haque, Banglalink Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer Taimur Rahman, Grameenphone Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Ole Bjorn, Robi Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Alam, and Teletalk’s Deputy General Manager Md Mamunur Rashid, among others, were present on the occasion.