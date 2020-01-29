Home > Business

AMTOB elects Robi MD Mahtab president

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jan 2020 11:55 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2020 11:55 PM BdST

The Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh, or AMTOB, has elected Robi’s Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed as its new president.

He succeeds Grameenphone’s outgoing CEO Michael Foley as the head of the apex trade body for the country’s telecom operators.

Banglalink CEO Erik Aas and Grameenphone’s CEO-designate Yasir Azman have been elected senior vice-president and vice-president, respectively, the association said in a statement on Wednesday.

The election was held at the Annual General Meeting of the association at a Dhaka hotel on Tuesday, according to the statement.

Mahtab said after assuming the new role that it was “an honour and privilege for me to lead an industry that is the key enabler for the implementation of the ‘Digital Bangladesh’ vision”.

"As the president of AMTOB, I look forward to engaging with the government, the civil society, the media and most importantly the people of the country to make sure the country’s digital journey ahead is in tune with the spirit of this great nation of ours,” he added.

“AMTOB looks forward to working with the government and the regulatory bodies to set a clear strategy to address those opportunities and challenges for further development of the country,” Aas said.

As a team, AMTOB will work together to unleash the potential of government’s ‘Digital

Bangladesh’ vision,” Azman said.

Foley was presented with a memento at the event.

Azman was also welcomed as the new director of AMTOB.

Teletalk’s Managing Director Md Shahab Uddin, AMTOB Secretary General Brig Gen S M Farhad, Ericsson Country Manager Abdus Salam, Huawei Bangladesh CEO Zhang Zhengjun, Nokia Bangladesh CEO Rashed Haque, Banglalink Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer Taimur Rahman, Grameenphone Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Ole Bjorn, Robi Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Alam, and Teletalk’s Deputy General Manager Md Mamunur Rashid, among others, were present on the occasion.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Men look at stock quotation boards outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 5, 2018. REUTERS

Asian shares fall amid coronavirus scare

FILE PHOTO: An attendee wears a badge strip with the logo of Huawei and a sign for 5G at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing, China November 22, 2019. Reuters

UK gives Huawei limited 5G role

An Air India plane carrying Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Qingdao Liuting International Airport for the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Qingdao city, Shandong province, China Jun 9, 2018. REUTERS/FILE

India renews push to sell Air India

People walk past an electronic display showing world markets indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, January 8, 2020. REUTERS

Global stocks slump on China virus fears

Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China Jan 16, 2020. REUTERS

Shares, oil slide as China virus fears intensify

GP seeks to pay Tk 5.75bn

Workers from local disease control and prevention department in protective suits disinfect a residential area following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Ruichang, Jiangxi province, China Jan 25, 2020. REUTERS

How a virus impacts the economy, markets

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends a joint news conference with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in New Delhi, India, Nov 1, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

India to raise import duties on over 50 items

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.