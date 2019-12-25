Biman’s new Dreamliner lands in Dhaka

It landed at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport at 8:19pm on Tuesday.



The aircraft left for Dhaka on Monday from Boeing's Everett Delivery Centre in Seattle, Tanvir Ahmed, public relations officer of Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry, told bdnews24.com.



‘Achin Pakhi’ received a water cannon salute after its arrival.



The state of the art plane boasts 298 seats, including 30 business class, 21 premium economy class and 247 economy class.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had announced the purchase of two new 787-9 Dreamliners during the inauguration of the fourth 787-8 Dreamliner in September this year. Hasina herself named the aircrafts as ‘Sonar Tori’ and ‘Achin Pakhi.’



‘Sonar Tori’ arrived in Bangladesh on Dec 21.



The Biman fleet now has a total of 18 aircraft, including four rented planes.



The 787-9 Dreamliners are fuel efficient and will be able to travel 13,950 kilometres per refill, said Biman officials.