Onion prices drop slightly in Dhaka as import boosts supplies
Faysal Atik, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Nov 2019 12:44 AM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2019 12:45 AM BdST
Prices of onion have dropped slightly in Dhaka following an increase in supplies due to imports and new produces.
At Karwan Bazar, the imported varieties were being sold between Tk 120 and 180 a kg on Friday.
Old produces of the local variety were priced at Tk 220 a kg and new arrivals at Tk 160.
Abdur Razzak Khan, a wholesaler at Shyambazar market, said prices of imported onions dropped by up to Tk 10 a kg on Thursday after supplies increased last week.
The wholesale price was Tk 200 a kg for local onion while imported onions were being sold between Tk 95 and Tk 175.
“The prices are dropping on news that big consignments are arriving in two days,” Razzak said.
The government has been flying in onions from abroad while encouraging import to tackle the price hike which has gripped the market for over two months.
He said 900 tonnes more will arrive by Dec 9 and sold through the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh. The TCB is offering a limited amount of onion at Tk 45-50.
City Group General Manager Biswajit Saha said they were expecting a consignment of 2,500 tonnes on Dec 4.
Meanwhile, prices of winter vegetables at the kitchen markets in Dhaka have dropped as well by up to Tk 10 a kg.
Retailers at Agargaon, Mohakhali and Karwan Bazar said they were selling radish, bean, beet, tomato, and yardlong bean between Tk 30 and Tk 100.
Cauliflower and cabbage were being sold at Tk 30 to 40 apiece.
Sajeeb Rahman, a customer, said the drop in prices of vegetables was good news.
“But most of these are still being sold at Tk 60 to 70. Most commodities are pricier this year,” he added.
