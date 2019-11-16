Chattogram traders trash 15 tonnes of onions as prices skyrocket
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Nov 2019 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2019 01:44 PM BdST
As the price of onions continue to soar, traders have thrown away almost 15 tonnes of the kitchen staple in Chattogram.
Merchants dumped the rotten onions at Khatunganj's Hamidullah market -- regarded as Chattogram's biggest spice market, Chan Mia market and Maddham Chaktai on Thursday, said Ahmed Safa, cleaning inspector of Bakshirhat ward No. 35.
According to the traders, the onions had decomposed on the way to the country from Myanmar.
Later, four rubbish trucks of the Chattogram City Corporation brought the discarded onions to a waste depot in the port city's Arefin Nagar, said Ahmed.
"There were about 15-16 tonnes of rotten onions."
"There are about two or three more trucks of onions which went unsold. These were thrown away [on Thursday night]. We haven't discarded anymore onions since."
The government decided to import onions from Myanmar in an effort to ease prices in the country after India banned the export of the cooking ingredient in September. But traders have raised questions about the quality of Myanmar's onions ever since the decision was announced.
The price of onion hovered around Tk 30-40 in September but it has since surged past Tk 250 over the next two months. The government has since decided to fly in onions from Egypt, Turkey and China but the move has so far done little to alleviate the situation.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Who’s to blame as onion prices shoot through the roof in Bangladesh?
- Bangladesh flying in onion from Egypt, Turkey as prices continue to soar
- MPs frustrated as onion prices skyrocket
- Desperate crowd scrambles for TCB onion as prices cross Tk 200 a kg
- Onion brings tears for Dhaka residents as prices skyrocket ‘beyond low-income people’s reach’
- UltraTech to sell its Bangladesh stake to HeidelbergCement for $29.5 million: report
- Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling
- Uber is making some headway
- BTRC is forcing GP into paying unlawful claim, says CEO Foley
- China's Jingye Group in talks to buy British Steel
Most Read
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Messi goal gives Argentina 1-0 win over Brazil
- Bangladesh flying in onion from Egypt, Turkey as prices continue to soar
- American-born woman who joined ISIS is not a citizen, judge rules
- A woman was shot dead 3 decades ago. Police crack the forgotten case now
- Dhaka air quality deteriorates ahead of winter
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi says she was ‘sold’ for 22,000 riyals in Saudi Arabia
- National University to remove names of anti-liberation figures from five colleges
- Onion brings tears for Dhaka residents as prices skyrocket ‘beyond low-income people’s reach’
- Derailment in Sirajganj snaps northern, south-western rail links to Dhaka