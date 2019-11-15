MPs frustrated as onion prices skyrocket
MPs of both ruling and opposition parties have expressed frustrations in parliament over the rising prices of onion.
They also urged the government to check if there is any conspiracy behind the onion market turbulence as prices crossed Tk 200 a kg on Thursday.
In reaction to the MPs’ anger, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina narrated government efforts to calm the market.
The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh started selling onion at TK 45 a kg, she said.
Besides, businessmen opened LCs to import 50,000 tonnes of onion and the consignments would arrive in a few days, Hasina said.
“I’ve ordered the TCB to distribute those onions immediately on arrival.” The TCB will use trucks to sell onions in every district.
She also said researches are underway to boost onion farming throughout the year so that Bangladesh does not need to depend on other countries.
Awami League leader Mohammed Nasim started the discussion urging Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal to take steps.
Former commerce minister Tofail Ahmed said the situation would not have taken place if the government had evaluated demand and supply and imported the product accordingly earlier.
Awami League leader ASM Feroz said he saw no reason behind the price hike as onion was not in short supply.
“I believe there is a conspiracy behind such price hike. The government must take steps against corrupt businessmen,” he said.
The Jatiya Party’s Mujibul Haque Chunnu also took part in the discussion.
