Desperate crowd scrambles for TCB onion as prices cross Tk 200 a kg

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh or TCB is offering only two kilograms of onion at Tk 45 per kg to calm the market as prices have crossed Tk 200. Low-income people queue up for the cooking ingredient on the street next to the Secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday.

People form long queues for onion up for sale at Tk 45.

One customer is allowed two kilograms of onion at TCB truck sale.

Many became impatient after waiting in queues for onion for a long time.

TCB onion sellers struggle to handle a huge crowd of customers.

Queues for TCB onion get longer as time passes by.

Desperate customers scramble for onion.

A woman and two young men scuffle over their spot in a queue for TCB onion.

Some customers hang onto a truck as it leaves after TCB onion sellers fail to control a rush of customers.