All 10 RACE Asset Management mutual funds trading below half the face value
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Oct 2019 10:34 PM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2019 10:34 PM BdST
The units of all 10 mutual funds managed by RACE Asset Management are being traded below half the rates following continuous drop in prices.
All the 37 mutual funds listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange had started trading with a face value of Tk 10 per unit.
Much to the frustration of the investors, the prices of only the 10 handled by RACE have dropped below Tk 5 per unit; worse, even at Tk 4 in some cases.
The other 27 mutual funds are being traded over Tk 5 a unit.
“They are investing haphazardly without thinking about the investors,” he remarked.
Prof Mizanur also pointed the finger at the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission. “And steps have not been taken (by the regulators) against those who made such investments,” he said.
According to the DSE website, a unit of EBL First Mutual Fund under RACE management was traded at Tk 4.9 on Tuesday against Net Asset Value or NAV of Tk 10.25.
The units of the nine other mutual funds managed by RACE were similarly languishing:
Trust Bank First Mutual Fund - NAV Tk 10.39; traded at Tk 4 on Tuesday.
IFIC Bank First Mutual Fund – NAV Tk 10.3; last traded at Tk 3.9.
First Janata Bank Mutual Fund - NAV Tk 10.32; last traded at Tk 4.
Popular Life First Mutual Fund - NAV Tk 10.36; traded at Tk 3.9 on Tuesday.
PHP First Mutual Fund – NAV Tk 10.29; last traded at Tk 3.9.
EBL NRB Mutual Fund – NAV Tk 10.28; last traded at Tk 4.6.
AB Bank First Mutual Fund – NAV Tk 10.53; last traded at Tk 3.9.
First Bangladesh Fixed Income Fund – NAV Tk 10.4; last traded at Tk 3.9.
Exim Bank First Mutual Fund - NAV Tk 10.31; last traded at Tk 4.3.
“Investors have lost faith in mutual funds due to mismanagement. No-one wants to buy mutual funds now,” Mizanur Rashid Chowdhury, president of small investors’ organisation Share Market Investors’ Unity Council, told bdnews24.com.
Asset & Investment Management Services of Bangladesh Limited or AIMS Bangladesh Managing Director and CEO Yawer Sayeed said prices of mutual funds have dropped due to a fall in demand and the “poor state of the share market”.
“All the mutual funds have completed announcing dividends. No-one will by mutual funds now. So the demand is less,” he said.
“The share market’s condition is bad as well. Share prices are dropping every day. In this circumstance, per unit Net Asset Value of the mutual funds is dropping. So the prices are falling,” Sayeed said.
The AIMS boss also said a mutual fund’s price per unit can drop below NAV in two ways.
“A mutual fund’s price can drop illogically. Maybe (because) the mutual fund did not behave well with the investors by not returning good profits. Perhaps, the mutual fund’s asset management was not good,” he said.
RACE started its journey on Sept 24, 2008.
Its Chairman Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat is also Chairman of the Padma Bank, formerly Farmers Bank.
RACE has investment from the Farmers Bank.
Sarafat became chairman of the bank after it had gone broke following a loan scam. Later, it was renamed to Padma Bank.
Contacted for comments on the drop in prices of units managed by his asset management firm, Sarafat said he does not look after this issue and referred bdnews24.com to the managing director of RACE instead.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Canada named top nation for entrepreneurs doing good in global poll as US falls
- Bangladesh, EU start post-2020 agenda discussion
- Reliance reaps record profit from consumer-facing growth
- Bangladesh won’t accept Brazil’s beef offer without scrutiny, says commerce minister
- Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dies at 62
- Govt invites German auto makers to set up plants in Bangladesh
- Emerging markets come off the boil for Nestle and Unilever
- Govt moves to appoint administrators in Grameenphone, Robi
- Grameenphone wins 2-month reprieve as HC bars payment of disputed audit claim
- Britain's Domino's Pizza to exit four international markets
Most Read
- 300 wild animal hides seized in Dhaka, two jailed
- Bhola court sends 3 to jail in digital security case
- Players’ strike is part of conspiracy to destabilise Bangladesh cricket: BCB president
- Bangladesh cricketers go on strike for pay hike
- BNP leader Harunur Rashid jailed for five years for dodging tax
- Bangladeshi man, who worked for 17 years in Kuwait, dies on his way home
- FICA lends support to cricketers’ strike for ‘fair conditions’
- High Court issues rule on draft law against arresting civil servants without permission
- Bangladesh, EU start post-2020 agenda discussion
- Protest leaders in Bhola demand death to Facebook user for blasphemy