Myanmar festival hampered onion import leading to price hike, Minister Munshi says

Tipu told reporters on Monday that the prices in the domestic markets would esse soon as the Buddhists in Myanmar ended the Probarona Purnima celebrations on Sunday.

The reporters sought his comments on the issue after a jute ministry event in Dhaka as onion prices have risen in the capital to Tk 95 per kg.

Following government efforts such as sale of onion at fair prices on trucks in Dhaka and raids on warehouses to stop stockpiling, the prices fell slightly after crossing Tk 100 a kg by the end of last month when India banned export to control domestic markets.

Tipu said: “The prices have increased because import from Myanmar halted for two to three days due to a religious programme of theirs.”

He claimed the problem was “temporary”. “Supplies will resume. We will bring it from other places as well,” he said.

According to the government, there is no shortage of onion in domestic markets. So, import from Myanmar should not affect the prices, the minister admitted.

“The traders are taking advantage,” he said and vowed “tough measures” against them.

Bangladesh produces 1.7 million to 1.9 million tonnes of onion annually. It was importing 700,000 tonnes to 1.1 million tonnes to meet the domestic demand.

The importers’ top choice was India as the transport cost is low due to the close proximity.

When the prices rose again the last time, traders blamed it on rotting of consignments from Myanmar.