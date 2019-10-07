Japan’s JERA acquires 22pc of Summit Power for $330mn
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Oct 2019 12:43 PM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2019 01:07 PM BdST
Japan’s JERA has agreed to acquire a 22 percent stake in Summit Power International, a Singapore-based unit of Bangladesh’s Summit Group, for $330 million.
That means Summit Power International’s total equity value is $1.5 billion.
The new investment was made in accordance with the memorandum of understanding on the development of energy infrastructure projects in Bangladesh that was concluded between JERA and Summit Power in May, JERA said in a statement on Monday.
The company is currently constructing power generation facilities with a capacity of approximately 590 megawatts and, with several new projects also being planned, significant growth is expected in the future.
“Because the demand for electricity in Bangladesh is expected to grow rapidly with steady economic growth, JERA has positioned it as a priority country for investment, participating in a power generation project in Bangladesh for the first time in September of this year,” JERA said.
JERA plans to send executives and employees to Summit Power. As a Summit Power shareholder, JERA will strive to increase the company’s corporate value through the efficient construction and operation of its power generation facilities, thereby contributing to Bangladesh’s sustainable economic growth.
In September, JERA agreed to acquire stakes in a gas-based combined cycle power project in Bangladesh now under development by Reliance Power.
Under the agreement, signed with the India’s Reliance Power, it will acquire 49 percent of the project with combined capacity of 750MW. The project will be set up in Narayanganj’s Meghnaghat, 40km southeast of Dhaka. The project will be set up within 36 months of signing the agreements.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- HSBC to cut up to 10,000 jobs in drive to slash costs: FT
- UAE telco du sees no evidence of ‘security holes’ in Huawei's 5G technology: CTO
- Bangladesh misses export target by 11pc in first quarter of FY20
- Grameenphone, Robi respond to BTRC notices on disputed pay
- Another 100,000 garment workers to receive salaries through bKash
- Startup Bangladesh signs MoU with India’s Tech Mahindra to foster digital ecosystem
- Wholesale onion prices fall, but retail prices hover around Tk 100 a kg
- Hasina urges Indian businesses to invest in Bangladesh
- Onion prices drop in Chattogram wholesale markets after drives
- Uber launches app aimed at connecting workers with businesses
Most Read
- Celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain says she was sexually abused by relative in Bangladesh
- RAB raids Jubo League leader Samrat's office, homes after arrest over casino links
- Jubo League leader Samrat arrested in Cumilla over casino links
- The rise of 'casino king' Samrat
- Liquor, drugs, firearm, kangaroo hides seized in raid on Samrat’s office
- Mixed reactions in Jubo League to Samrat’s arrest
- Jubo League expels Samrat, his aide Arman after arrests over casino links
- BUET student found dead in dormitory
- Samrat, Arman jailed for wildlife law violations, drunkenness
- Murder case convict accused of raping schoolgirl in Gaibandha