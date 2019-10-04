Onion prices drop in Chattogram wholesale markets after drives

The traders of Chaktai and Khatunganj made the promise on Tuesday when the authorities fined several wholesalers and warned the others after finding that they had been selling the cooking ingredient at higher prices than normal.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) Touhidul Islam inspected the markets on Thursday to check whether the traders were delivering on their words.

“Onion prices have dropped from after increasing here in the wholesale markets. Stocks are sufficient as consignments have arrived from Myanmar,” he said.

Onion imported from Myanmar were selling between Tk 50 and 58 a kg while Indian variety was being sold between Tk 60 and 70.

These were costing up to Tk 20 more per kg before the drives on Tuesday.

Retail prices of the vegetable have skyrocketed and crossed Tk 100 per kg after India stopped export last week to keep prices down at the domestic markets.