Home > Business

Onion prices drop in Chattogram wholesale markets after drives

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Oct 2019 01:40 AM BdST Updated: 04 Oct 2019 01:40 AM BdST

Onion prices at the wholesale markets in Chattogram have dropped by at least Tk 20 per kilogram as the traders promised the authorities not to charge unfair prices during mobile court drives.

The traders of Chaktai and Khatunganj made the promise on Tuesday when the authorities fined several wholesalers and warned the others after finding that they had been selling the cooking ingredient at higher prices than normal.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) Touhidul Islam inspected the markets on Thursday to check whether the traders were delivering on their words.

“Onion prices have dropped from after increasing here in the wholesale markets. Stocks are sufficient as consignments have arrived from Myanmar,” he said.

Onion imported from Myanmar were selling between Tk 50 and 58 a kg while Indian variety was being sold between Tk 60 and 70.

These were costing up to Tk 20 more per kg before the drives on Tuesday.

Retail prices of the vegetable have skyrocketed and crossed Tk 100 per kg after India stopped export last week to keep prices down at the domestic markets.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Onion prices drop in Ctg markets

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc on the day of it's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, May 10, 2019. REUTERS

Uber launches temp worker app

Max onion import lending rate 9pc

FILE PHOTO: Paddy Power logo is seen behind a keyboard and gambling dice in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, September 10, 2015. Reuters

Merger to create largest online gambling company

Samsung C&T gets Meghnaghat power project

Wholesale onion prices drop

Forever 21's shopping bag with “John 3:16,” a reference to the Bible verse, printed on it in New York, Sept. 28, 2019. Forever 21, the California retailer that helped popularise fast fashion in the United States said it plans to file for bankruptcy and will close up to 182 stores in the United States and up to 350 over all. (Haruka Sakaguchi/The New York Times)

Forever 21 to file for bankruptcy

Jim Farley, President of Ford New Businesses, Technology & Strategy, Pawan Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, and Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, join their hands after attending a news conference in Mumbai, India, October 1, 2019. Reuters

Ford, Mahindra agree $275m deal

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.