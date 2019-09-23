bKash partners with Visa to launch add money service

The facility will allow customers to log in to their bKash app and link their Visa card credentials to load money into their e-wallets and make purchases.

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) will provide technological support for this service and ensure interconnectivity between Visa and bKash for other services as well.

TR Ramachandran, Visa’s group country manager for India and South Asia, Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL, and Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash, exchanged the agreement at a ceremony at bKash head office on Sunday.

Soumya Basu, Visa’s director and business development leader in South Asia, M Khorshed Anowar, EBL’s head of retail and SME banking, and Mizanur Rashid, chief commercial officer of bKash, were also present on the occassion.

“Visa is committed to deepening its partnerships in Bangladesh. We are proud to partner with bKash and provide a seamless experience to millions of Visa customers funding their wallets using Visa cards,” said Ramachandran.

“As mobile payments are becoming one of the preferred ways to pay, Visa will continue to partner with new age enablers of digital payments and provide the best of its payment services to the country.”

EBL chief Reza said, "This bKash and Visa handshake will go further for the cause of digital Bangladesh and create an ecosystem for card users to have greater reach and touch points for cashless transactions."

“The partnership will cater superior customer experience for both VISA and bKash. The time consuming process of standing in queues for credit card bill payment will no longer be required,” said Kamal.

“It also opens opportunities for VISA and banks to design products and services for common people which now can be channeled through bKash.”

Over the coming months, Visa will also enable bKash customers to pay their Visa credit card bills through the bKash app.

A first-of-its-kind service, this will ensure a hassle-free, fast, secure and reliable experience for the growing number of users adopting Mobile Financial Services in Bangladesh.