Bangladesh joins Greece's biggest fair to tap Balkan market

It has become an annual hub for consumers, manufacturers, investors, traders, and retailers of this region, attracting business communities from across the globe because of its centrality in the greater region.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis inaugurated the 84th edition of the fair on Sep 7. It will continue until Sep 15.

The Bangladesh embassy in Athens said this year’s theme is “Bangladesh, a dream destination for Trade & Investment”.

This year India is the “Honour Country”, having an opportunity to showcase its products and services at the fair.

Port city Thessaloniki is the second largest city after capital Athens.

The Bangladesh embassy has been taking part in the fair for the last three years “to take advantage of the huge presence of businessmen and investors to draw their attention of the trade and investment potentials of Bangladesh in line with the government's policy of economic diplomacy”.

Last year it received a staggering 284,000 visitors and this year's fair is expected to draw more than 300,000 visitors, the Bangladesh embassy said.

The Bangladesh stall is functioning as a promotional and information booth with the aim to enhance trade and investment with Greece and its neighbouring countries.

This year, for the first time, Bangladeshi business community representing the jute sector is participating in the fair displaying jute and jute goods for the consumers and traders of Greece and the greater Balkan region.

Three traders from Bangladesh are participating in the fair and they have already started attracting a wide range of visitors including consumers, traders and retailers.

Greece and surrounding Mediterranean region import a large amount of jute goods mainly gunny sacks and eco-friendly items every year and Bangladesh jute traders are aiming to increase contacts and interactions with them using the platform.

Bangladesh embassy and the participating businessmen from Bangladesh are utilising the fair to make contacts with the potential businessmen and investors.

A number of business to business meetings have also been scheduled.