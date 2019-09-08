Huawei showcases 5G prospects in Asia-Pacific conference
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, on return from Chengdu, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Sep 2019 04:34 AM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 04:44 AM BdST
Huawei Technologies has showcased prospects of fifth generation, or 5G, mobile telephony services in different sectors, including health and transport, at an event in China.
The Chinese tech giant organised the 5th Huawei Asia-Pacific Innovation Day at Waldorf Astoria hotel in Chengdu on Sept 3 with the theme "Innovation Enables Asia-Pacific Digitization".
It highlighted 5G commercial applications, such as 5G in virtual reality (VR), 8K videos, drones, telemedicine, and ambulance.
In the health sector, 5G networks will serve as the foundation of a comprehensive emergency medical aid system consisting of connected ambulances and AI-supported applications like AR, VR, and drones, according to Huawei.
At the same time, related information, such as scan images, medical signs, and medical records of the wounded can be sent to hospitals in real time, so that doctors can make emergency treatment plans and prepare for operations in a timely manner.
More than 200 representatives from government, industry and academia of Asia-Pacific countries and regions got together to discuss innovative 5G technologies and applications, sustainable development, as well as technology, humanity, and nature.
“With the advancement of 5G, there will be many 5G-enabled applications that will change the world. At the same time, 5G, AI, IoT and cloud are improving everyday life and nature, making the world a better place," he added.
Around the world, 35 carriers in 20 countries have launched 5G and 33 other countries have distributed 5G spectrum, according to Huawei.
Since 2013, Huawei Innovation Day has been held in different cities, including London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Singapore, Sydney, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Dubai, and São Paulo.
