Telenor, Axiata end Asia merger talks
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Sep 2019 04:08 PM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2019 04:25 PM BdST
Telecom firms Telenor and Axiata have "mutually agreed to end discussions" to merge their Asia operations to gain a bigger foothold in the region’s mobile phone market with potentially 300 million customers across nine countries.
Announcing the development in a statement on Friday, Telenor said the proposed deal collapsed after four months of talks 'due to some complexities' without shedding any further light on the matter.
In the proposed non-cash merger, Telenor's stake was expected to be 56.5 percent and Axiata's 43.5 percent.
Both companies operate in Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Axiata also has a presence in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Cambodia and Indonesia.
However, Axiata’s mobile operations in Bangladesh, Robi, would continue to be separately and independently managed by Axiata.
The parties do not rule out that a future transaction could be possible, Telenor said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BTRC serves notice on GP, Robi over ‘unpaid’ due
- Make shoes in US, or pay tariffs? A footwear company seeks a third option
- Bangladesh mission in Toronto holds first business meet
- Walmart halts ammunition sales for assault-style rifles; Kroger calls for gun safety
- European fashion brands agree new deal in Bangladesh
- Trump says China will suffer, but data shows tariffs hurting US
- First BIDA Executive Chairman Kazi Aminul Islam, who oversees massive reforms, retires
- Singapore hotels see best month in years amid Hong Kong turmoil
- Zara seeks to distance brand from HK protest controversy
- JERA to acquire 49% of Reliance’s power project in Bangladesh
Most Read
- US-Bangla flight attendant detained with 10kg gold at Dhaka airport
- How the Rohingya are applying for Bangladesh passports
- BTRC serves notice on GP, Robi over ‘unpaid’ due
- Bangladesh qualify for Women’s T20 World Cup with win over Ireland in semifinals
- Bangladesh to name metro rail stations after Japanese victims of 2016 terrorist attack
- Cox’s Bazar authorities return seized objects to NGO SHED
- Telenor, Axiata end Asia merger talks
- Dhaka third worst city to live in: EIU
- ISIS, weakened, finds new bombers: Cows wearing explosive vests
- Dhaka boy who police said was ‘kidnapped and murdered’ says he fled home