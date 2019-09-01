PRAN-RFL Group bags five national export trophies

Five companies under the group won awards for fiscal 2016-17 at an event at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Sunday.

Pran Agro Ltd and Habiganj Agro Ltd obtained the gold and bronze trophies this year respectively.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over the trophies and certificates to Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL Group, Eleash Mridha, managing director of PRAN Group, RN Paul, managing director of RFL Group, Sayed Hossain Chowdhury, chief operating officer of Allplast Bangladesh and Uzma Chowdhury, director of corporate finance at PRAN-RFL Group, at the event.

PRAN started exporting agro-based products in 1997, and now, the group ships wide range of products to 141 countries.

Kamruzzaman Kamal, director of marketing at PRAN-RFL Group said, “We got the award as our global consumers keep trust on our brands. We manufacture our product considering demand of people. We are very delighted for getting the best exporter award.”

PRAN has a big market in India and the Middle East countries. PRAN-RFL products are now available in Africa, Europe and North & South American regions too, he added.