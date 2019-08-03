Bangladesh garment entrepreneurs’ body accuses Accord of working alone in breach of deal

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association or BGMEA also alleged Accord was often changing safety rules, making it difficult for the entrepreneurs to follow these.

BGMEA presented case studies on Accord’s work on 10 factories to back the allegations at a workshop of 180 factory owners at a Dhaka hotel on Saturday.

Accord has been working alone in Bangladesh for long, but recently it struck a deal with BGMEA to work together, BGMEA President Rubana Huq said.

“But Accord is planning programmes on its own even after the deal. It is a breach of the deal’s basic spirit,” she said.

She criticised Accord’s multi-level inspection system, alleging it was delaying clearance for the factories.

She alleged factory owners were failing to secure fire safety clearance as Accord was often changing safety standards.

Only 200 of 1,600 factories received fire safety certificate in past six years.

The others were marked 80 percent ready, but they failed to complete the rest of the renovation due to Accord’s changing policy, Huq said.

BGMEA officials said their representatives would meet Accord officials soon abroad.

Accord Chief Safety Inspector Stephen Quinn told the programme he took note of the entrepreneurs’ concerns and convey these to proper authorities.