Pathao breaks silence on reported job cuts for ‘cost optimisations’

One of the most popular ridesharing firms in Bangladesh, the media reports about Pathao cutting the jobs surfaced in the beginning of this week.

Those who lost jobs included top officials of different Pathao departments, according to the reports.

Top Pathao officials did not respond to bdnews24.com calls for comments.

Several people related to the sector said the company had to squeeze its manpower as it failed to secure a possible foreign fund in time.

The company is also planning to prioritise ridesharing but halt some of its other services

Besides its ridesharing service for motorbike users, which gained popularity in traffic congestion-hit Dhaka, the firm provides ride-hailing service of cars, courier service and food delivery service.

In a statement sent through an agency on Wednesday afternoon, Pathao said it was entering “the next phase of evolution as the largest on-demand platform in Bangladesh” and their “new comprehensive strategy” will “strengthen the core businesses with an increased focus on efficiency”.

“Accordingly, we have introduced changes across all major business lines, leading to significant organisational restructuring and cost optimisations,” it said.

bdnews24.com tried to contact some of the sacked Pathao officials, but they did not agree to comment.

Pathao Vice-President of Product Ahmed Fahad declined commenting on the issue of cutting jobs.

CEO Hussain M Elius did not receive phone calls for comments.

Pathao has investment in Osiris Group and Battery Road Digital Holdings, among other companies.

It had earlier said it would receive investment from Indonesia-based ride-hailing company Go-Jek.