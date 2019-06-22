Home > Business

Sheltech MD Toufiq Seraj passes away

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Jun 2019 02:11 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2019 02:16 PM BdST

Toufiq M Seraj, the managing director of real estate firm Sheltech, has died at the age of 63.

He passed away in Qatar's Doha en route to Spain for a business engagement in the early hours of Friday, a Sheltech official told bdnews24.com.

"The MD was travelling to Spain on business along with Sheltech Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed. He suffered a heart attack while on board the flight. The plane subsequently landed in Qatar's Doha where he passed away."

Toufiq's mortal remains are still in Doha but the process to bring the body back to Dhaka by Sunday is already under way, said the official.

Engineer Toufiq was the first president of the real estate trade body Real Estate and Housing Association Bangladesh (REHAB) and served three terms in the post.

Born on Jul 1, 1956 in Pabna, he graduated as an engineer from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology in 1979 before completing his post-graduation in urban and regional planning from the same university in 1982. He subsequently obtained a PhD from Liverpool University in the UK.

He joined BUET as an academic in 1987 but later turned all his attention to business after forming Sheltech Company Limited.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v South Africa - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 19, 2019 New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson in action Action Images via Reuters
Ferguson eager to unsettle WI big hitters
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley, Leeds, Britiain - June 21, 2019 Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler Action Images via Reuters
Malinga's 4 stuns England
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - Jun 17, 2019 West Indies' Chris Gayle and Jason Holder look dejected at the end of the match. Reuters
Lloyd disappointed with predictable West Indies
Rain-hit cricket World Cup may cost insurers millions

More stories

A Huawei company logo is seen at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China June 17, 2019. REUTERS

Huawei sues US Commerce Dept

FILE PHOTO:People visit the Huawei stand at the Mobile Expo in Bangkok, Thailand May 31, 2019. Reuters

Huawei shipped 100m  smartphones in Jan-May

Activists gather in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Nov 18, 2018, expressing solidarity with the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

ILO adopts #MeToo pact

তেল-চিনির দাম ফের পুনর্নির্ধারণ হচ্ছে

Sugar, soybean oil pricier

FILE PHOTO - A construction worker works in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Feb 3, 2016. REUTERS

Malaysia to recover $5b in 1MDB-linked assets

Uber to bar riders below minimum rating

FILE PHOTO: Aides set up platforms before a group photo with members of US and Chinese trade negotiation delegations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China February 15, 2019. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

‘Manufacturers looking to move out of China’

AMTOB asks for telecom budget rethink

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.