Six young Bangladeshis to join Global Entrepreneurship Summit in The Hague
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2019 01:38 AM BdST Updated: 30 May 2019 01:56 AM BdST
Six young Bangladeshis have been selected to showcase their works in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit to be held in The Hague from June 3 to 5.
The United States and the Netherlands will co-host the Summit to be attended by some of the outstanding entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors, supporters, and policymakers from around the world.This year will be the ninth edition of the Summit which began when Barack Obama was the president in the US.
The Netherlands Ambassador in Dhaka Harry Verweij and Charge d affaires of the US Embassy Joel Reifman jointly briefed media in Dhaka on Wednesday about the Summit.
They said the Summit could be a ‘game changer’ for enterprises.
It will gather 2,000 of the world’s most exciting entrepreneurs, over 300 top investors, policymakers, as well as leading American, Dutch and European corporates, and innovation ecosystem partners in five focus sectors: agriculture, food, connectivity, energy, health, and water.
Access to finance, job creation and women’s economic empowerment will be overarching aspects.
They highlighted their work during the press meet organised by the embassies of the Netherlands and the US in Dhaka.
Yahia Md Amin, chairman of the LifeSpring, said they have founded the organisation with a vision to be the nation’s leading community-based mental health institute dedicated to promote mental health as “a pivotal of overall wellness”.
Through advocacy, education, research, and assistance, they are now a $10 million institute with all the major corporates in Bangladesh among their clients.
“We provide comprehensive service. We have psychiatrists, psychologists, psychotherapists, online counselling services, rehabilitation services, everything which is needed for the mental health services,” he said, adding that they offer 24/7 services.
“We are working to become a $100 million company in the next seven years and $1 billion company in 25 years by becoming a leader in the mental healthcare sector in South East Asia”.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Six young Bangladeshi to join Global Entrepreneurship Summit in The Hague
- Govt shuts BD Budget Beauty’s Bashundhara City outlet for not labelling products
- OBHAI says it uses full-face helmet to ensure safety of passengers
- Hasina urges Japanese businesses to invest, strengthen ties with Bangladesh
- Huawei asks US court to declare defense bill 'unconstitutional'
- Bangladesh e-commerce firm Sindabad gets $4 million booster from India’s Aavishkaar
- KFC in Dhaka fined Tk 400,000 for storing out of date chicken
- Huawei reviewing FedEx relationship, says packages ‘diverted’
- Meredith sells Sports Illustrated to Authentic Brands for $110m
- BGMEA calls for 5% cash assistance in next national budget
Most Read
- Real estate businessman accused of raping woman in Dhaka
- KFC in Dhaka fined Tk 400,000 for storing out of date chicken
- Metro rail to be launched Dec 16, 2021: Quader
- Huawei asks US court to declare defence bill 'unconstitutional'
- Japan signs $2.5bn in official development assistance for Bangladesh
- Bangladesh suffer 95-run defeat to India in World Cup warm-up
- She thought she’d married a rich Chinese farmer, she hadn’t
- Mashrafe picks up hamstring knock in World Cup warm-up match against India
- After death on airliner, autopsy’s grim discovery: 246 packs of cocaine
- BCL axes 19 leaders, lifts suspension on protester