Six young Bangladeshis to join Global Entrepreneurship Summit in The Hague

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 May 2019 01:38 AM BdST Updated: 30 May 2019 01:56 AM BdST

Six young Bangladeshis have been selected to showcase their works in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit to be held in The Hague from June 3 to 5.

The United States and the Netherlands will co-host the Summit to be attended by some of the outstanding entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors, supporters, and policymakers from around the world.This year will be the ninth edition of the Summit which began when Barack Obama was the president in the US.

The Netherlands Ambassador in Dhaka Harry Verweij and Charge d affaires of the US Embassy Joel Reifman jointly briefed media in Dhaka on Wednesday about the Summit.

They said the Summit could be a ‘game changer’ for enterprises.

It will gather 2,000 of the world’s most exciting entrepreneurs, over 300 top investors, policymakers, as well as leading American, Dutch and European corporates, and innovation ecosystem partners in five focus sectors: agriculture, food, connectivity, energy, health, and water.

Access to finance, job creation and women’s economic empowerment will be overarching aspects.

From Bangladesh, entrepreneurs of LifeSpring, which works on mental health issues, Hydroquo+ and Footsteps Bangladesh on water, Lal Teer Seed Ltd on agriculture, Intelligent Machines Ltd on connectivity, and SOL Share on energy have been selected for the Summit.

They highlighted their work during the press meet organised by the embassies of the Netherlands and the US in Dhaka.

Yahia Md Amin, chairman of the LifeSpring, said they have founded the organisation with a vision to be the nation’s leading community-based mental health institute dedicated to promote mental health as “a pivotal of overall wellness”.

Through advocacy, education, research, and assistance, they are now a $10 million institute with all the major corporates in Bangladesh among their clients.

“We provide comprehensive service. We have psychiatrists, psychologists, psychotherapists, online counselling services, rehabilitation services, everything which is needed for the mental health services,” he said, adding that they offer 24/7 services.

“We are working to become a $100 million company in the next seven years and $1 billion company in 25 years by becoming a leader in the mental healthcare sector in South East Asia”.

