Hong Kong businessmen see ‘great opportunities’ in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2019 01:26 AM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 01:33 AM BdST
A Hong Kong business delegation has found “great opportunities” in Bangladesh.
The 24-member delegation, which visited Dhaka on the invitation of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority or BIDA, attended an event while ending their visit on Saturday.
“Beyond manufacturing and export, Bangladesh has great opportunities in its domestic market, which will fully flourish within few years,” head of the delegation and Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong President Dr Dennis WP Ng said.
“We realised that Bangladesh has talented workers who are really focused on their duties when we visited the Chinese-owned Unimas Sportswear factory in Gazipur. There are Hong Kong journalists travelling with us because we want them to tell the story of Bangladesh,” he said.
The delegation of members from the Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong also met Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, among others.
“Given the strength of Hong Kong and the potential of Bangladesh, there are many opportunities that will open up from this trip,” BIDA Executive Chairman Kazi M Aminul Islam said while addressing the event.
The delegation comprises businesspeople from electronics and connectivity products to automobile components.
