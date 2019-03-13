Ambassador Miller wants CEOs of US companies to visit Bangladesh

This is, he said, not just for the 165 million population market, but also for the “entrepreneurial energy” in Bangladesh.

He also praised Bangladesh’s economic development and said “economic development has to go hand in hand with democratic development”.

“US investors coming to Bangladesh ask me about the overall environment in the country – good governance, democracy, respect to human rights and security situation.”

He made the comment at a news briefing on the three-day ‘26th US trade show’ which will begin on Thursday.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) and the US Embassy in Dhaka co-host this annual event which began in 1992 when the bilateral trade was less than $500 million. The two-way trade is now over $8 billion.

AmCham President Md Nurul Islam, Vice President Showkat Ali Sarkar, former AmCham president Aftab ul Islam and Economic Affairs Officer of the US embassy Jim Town were also present.

The ambassador said during his three and a half months' tenure in Bangladesh, he understood that Bangladesh was playing a greater role on the regional and global stage, and there was much more interest on what was happening in Bangladesh and the opportunities that Bangladesh offered.

He said the trade show is an opportunity to showcase the “high quality” products and services of the US.

It comes at a time when the US exports to Bangladesh rose 43 percent last year from the previous year. “It’s an amazing increase."

“There is still great deal of potentials to sell US goods and services. We are already large suppliers of power turbine, soyabeans and other heavy machinery”.

“They are bringing some of the best and the most innovative techniques to Bangladesh,” Miller continued.

The US is also promoting Indo-Pacific strategy in which it pushes for private sector investments for infrastructure development.

“Bangladesh has much to be proud of when it comes to economic growth and development in the past decade. We all must remember economic growth and including a sound, just and responsible government is the core of the US Indo-Pacific vision," the American ambassador added.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will inaugurate the trade show at the Pan Pacific Sonargoan Hotel. Two seminars – Education USA and Business Visas - will be held during the show where 46 exhibitors occupying 74 booths will display their products and services.

Diagnostic Automation Inc, Parasound, The Kelllogg Company and Apple are among the newcomers in this year’s showcase.

The entry fee is Tk 30 while school students in uniform and other students with ID cards will be allowed free entry. The show will remain open from 10am to 8pm.