Bangladesh to sign two deals with UAE as Hasina pushes economic diplomacy

“This will speed up our economic diplomacy,” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters on Wednesday, referring to the new foreign policy priority of the government. Trade and investment would be the key focus, he said.

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum who is also the ruler of Dubai invited the prime minister for the visit.

Hasina will attend the inauguration of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2019) in Abu Dhabi on the morning of Feb 17 and visit the exhibition.

Hasina will leave Dhaka on Thursday for Germany in her first overseas visit after assuming the office for the third consecutive term. On the way back to Dhaka, she will visit the UAE which is the second biggest destination for Bangladeshi workers.

Bangladesh has recently signed a deal to send workers in 19 different categories. The government has also opened its market for Bangladeshi doctors and engineers.

About 50,000 Bangladesh workers became legal under the general mercy scheme of the UAE government between August and December last year.

The foreign minister said during the visit, the prime minister will interact with the Bangladesh community apart from the meetings with her counterpart and other senior ministers.

The foreign ministry is also expecting to hold a Foreign Office Consultation at the foreign secretary level during the visit.

Of the two MoUs, Momen said, one is related to an LNG terminal and power plant and the other is about a special economic zone in Matarbari.

The MoU between the private office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and Bangladesh Power Development Board is meant for projects on the development of liquefied natural gas terminal, power plant and any other projects of mutual interest.

The second MoU is between the private office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority for setting up a special economic zone in Matarbari on 300 acres of land, Momen said.

The UAE is regarded as an economic powerhouse and trade centre. “So this visit will strengthen our relations and will also speed up the policy of our economic diplomacy.”

Bangladesh will participate in the Dubai expo next year in a big way, Momen said.

The prime minister will arrive back in Dhaka on Feb 20.