H&M responds to sacking of Bangladesh garment workers, says ‘deeply concerned’
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Feb 2019 07:11 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2019 07:15 PM BdST
H&M has expressed concern over the recent worker unrest in Bangladesh, but said it does not encourage vandalism or violence.
The clothing giant issued a statement on Thursday saying it is working closely for peaceful conflict resolution for the well-being of workers in its supply chain.
The statement follows media reports that the factories sacked thousands of workers for joining the protests for better wages, which included suppliers of H&M.
“We understand garment workers have recently been dismissed from three factories that produce for H&M group amongst others, and we are closely observing the situation to ensure that the documents and agreements that have now been signed are acknowledged and approved by all parties, outlining valid information and appropriate grounds for termination of employment,” H&M said.
“Even though we understand and fully sympathise with the garment workers’ frustrations, we cannot encourage vandalism and violence as a means to an end.”
“We strongly encourage peaceful conflict resolution for all parties in all situations and see ourselves as an enabler to make that happen.”
The layoffs come after days of protests and clashes between police and workers in January that prompted the government to intervene and compel manufacturers to raise wages.
“Workers who chanted slogans or left factories and joined in processions to demand wage increases, and the ones who have any link to trade bodies, are now losing jobs,” Reuters quoted Kazi Ruhul Amin, head of the Bangladesh Garment Workers’ Trade Union Centre, as saying.
At least 7,580 workers from 27 factories had been laid off in recent weeks, according to the Reuters report that cited Babul Akhter, head of the Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Italy to ban Huawei from its 5G plans
- Bangladesh exports exceed target by 8% to $24.18bn in July-January
- Samson H Chowdhury Memorial Conference 2019 in Dhaka on Feb 9
- Top Bangladesh trade lobby FBCCI goes to polls on Apr 27
- Commerce Minister Tipu pitches for stronger trade relations with US
- India's buffalo meat exports to plunge amid China clampdown on illegal imports
- ADN EduServices working to create skilled IT manpower fit for global workplace
- Bangladesh Eye Hospital Institute launches flagship eyewear store
- Bangladesh seeks developers for its first onshore LNG terminal
- Thousands accuse Nike of offending Muslims with ‘blasphemous’ shoe logo
Most Read
- Angelina Jolie praises Hasina as ‘exemplary’ leader after visiting Rohingya camps
- Policewoman allegedly dies by suicide over rocky marriage in Bogura
- 'Deeply moved' Angelina Jolie pays respect to Bangladesh’s founding father
- Bangladesh Bank eases write-off rules to cut loan defaults
- Five boys held after bizarre ritual with severed head of baby in Dhaka
- I was just joking with the journalist: Secretary Mofazzel says on ‘suicide advice’
- Senior AL leaders Amu, Tofail, Matia, Nasim made parliamentary committee chiefs
- Body recovered from wreckage of plane carrying footballer Sala: UK investigator
- Trump says may declare Islamic State defeated next week
- Bangladesh FM Momen to meet Indian PM Modi Thursday in New Delhi