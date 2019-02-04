ADN EduServices working to create skilled IT manpower fit for global workplace

Its Managing Director Tapan Kanti Sarkar came up with details about the last year’s achievements and this year’s plan at a news briefing in Dhaka on Monday.

"This is the era of information technology. It is not possible to do well at work if you do not have skills in IT.

"We are working to create skilled manpower for those areas which are creating new opportunities for the IT professionals in the world market,” he said.

ADN EduServices offers three to four years long training courses on six topics--Web and Graphic Design, Film Making, 2D-3D Animation, Audio and Video Editing, Hardware and Networking and Cloud and Cyber Security. It will cost Tk 15,000 to Tk 70,000 to complete the courses.

Over the last two years, as many as 15,000 students who took training from the ADN EduServices, launched in 2017, have been working in and outside the country, according to Sarkar.

Foreign trainers along with the local ones are also imparting lessons in the courses. “The institution’s efforts will help build Digital Bangladesh announced by the government,” he hopes.

About the start of the institution’s journey, he said the ADN Group has been working only on IT for more than 30 years. The six concerns of the group - ADN Telecom, Tech Valley Networks, ADN Technologies, InGen Bangladesh, ADN EduServices and ADN Digital--are working with reputation in their respective areas.

Referring to the unemployment creeping up in the country every year, he said, "Our organisations need skilled manpower in IT-related tasks. But in many cases, skilled manpower is not available as per the demand. We are training the people to make them efficient in IT and fit for the new opportunities created in the global IT market."

Within a short period of time, the ADN EduServices is working as an education partner for many local and international organisations. It is working as a master franchise for the world-famous Aptech International in Bangladesh.

The courses offered by the Aptech provide credit transfer opportunity. Using this facility, the students will be able to get admission directly in Middlesex University London after completing courses by two years.

Head of Business Developments of ADN EduServices Nurul Alam said it is the only Android-authorised testing centre in Bangladesh.

ADN EduServices is also working as a training centre accredited by several established institutions including EC-Council, BingChart and ComAsia.

"From these centres, it is now possible to provide international standard vendor certification for various courses including blockchain, big data, artificial intelligence, android development, windows server, and ethical hacking."

ADN EduServices has been recognised as the RTO (registered training organisation) under the Bangladesh Technical Education Board. It currently provides training under the LICT project launched by the ICT Division.

ADN Group Chief Digital Business and Marketing Officer Ruhullah Raihan Alhusain and Graphics and Animation Course’s Senior Faculty Dinesh Kumar Yadav were also present at the media call.