Barrister Nihad Kabir re-elected MCCI president for 2019
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-23 13:40:27.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-23 13:40:27.0 BdST
Barrister Nihad Kabir, senior partner of Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed and Associates, has been re-elected as the president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, or MCCI, for 2019.
The members of the chamber’s committee for 2019 unanimously elected Nihad Kabir as the president at its first meeting on Nov 28 which was confirmed at the 114th annual general meeting on Dec 20, the MCCI said in a statement.
Golam Mainuddin, chairman of British American Tobacco Company Ltd, has been re-elected as the vice-president of the MCCI for the same year.
Nihad Kabir is an advocate of the Supreme Court and a director and a shareholder of Kedarpur Tea Co Ltd and the Daily Sangbad. She is a director of Brac Bank, Infrastructure Development Company Bangladesh, Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation, bKash, an independent director of Square Pharmaceuticals and Apex Footwear. She is a chairperson of Brac-EPL Investments and Brac-EPL Stock Brokerage.
Mainuddin was the vice-president of the Bangladesh Employers’ Federation. He is also a director in the Federation of the Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry or FBCCI.
