Beef sellers charge Tk 150 a kg over the ‘reasonable price’. No one is there to monitor

In 2014, the average price of beef in Dhaka was Tk 275 per kg. It increased gradually and rose past Tk 800 per kg in many locations last year.

As consumers turned away from beef over the high cost, sellers began to reduce the price in the middle of the year and the rate fell to around Tk 600 in some areas before starting to rise again.

Last week, Rahij Mia was selling beef at Tk 750 a kg at Sattar Gosto Bitan, a store at Town Hall Market in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.