Bangladesh reviewing gas price for industries after nearly threefold rise

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said the government is reviewing the decision to raise gas prices for industries and power stations by a maximum 178 percent.

Such a hike after electricity price rise at the retail level will naturally impact the economy, he said at the inauguration of Rangpur Industries and Trade Fair in the northern city on Sunday, according to a statement from the ministry.

“Prices of products for which gas is needed will be affected to some extent. Discussions are ongoing to fix gas prices anew. Efforts are on to ensure gas and electricity at fair prices for the people.”

The government on Wednesday increased the prices of natural gas for industrial units and power producers for the second time in just over six months.

The gas price for industrial units of all sizes has been set at a flat rate of Tk 30 per cubic metre, the government said on Wednesday.

Previously, large industrial units had to pay Tk 11.98, medium units Tk 11.78 and small industries Tk 10.78.