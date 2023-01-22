    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reviewing gas price for industries after nearly threefold rise

    Consumer group CAB and business leaders condemned the decision to raise gas price for industries by up to 178 percent at a time

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 Jan 2023, 02:24 PM
    Updated : 22 Jan 2023, 02:24 PM

    Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said the government is reviewing the decision to raise gas prices for industries and power stations by a maximum 178 percent.

    Such a hike after electricity price rise at the retail level will naturally impact the economy, he said at the inauguration of Rangpur Industries and Trade Fair in the northern city on Sunday, according to a statement from the ministry.

    “Prices of products for which gas is needed will be affected to some extent. Discussions are ongoing to fix gas prices anew. Efforts are on to ensure gas and electricity at fair prices for the people.”

    The government on Wednesday increased the prices of natural gas for industrial units and power producers for the second time in just over six months.

    The gas price for industrial units of all sizes has been set at a flat rate of Tk 30 per cubic metre, the government said on Wednesday.

    Previously, large industrial units had to pay Tk 11.98, medium units Tk 11.78 and small industries Tk 10.78.

    The price of gas supply to power plants has been raised by about Tk 9 to Tk 14 a unit.

    The Energy and Mineral Resources Division said the government decided to increase gas prices because it will need to buy LNG from the spot market at a high price.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in parliament defended the decision to discontinue subsidies for the energy sector, saying industries must pay in full for gas if they want uninterrupted supply.

    The unprecedented hike has been condemned by consumer rights activists as “unjustified”.

    They fear the hike will increase inflationary pressure on people who are struggling to cope up with a cost-of-living crisis.

    Some industries that heavily depend on gas and were on the verge of closure due to a supply crunch, however, are positive about the decision, considering the fact that they will get fuel to run the factories.

    Still, the businesses that had urged the government to resume the import of costly fuel to continue operation said a threefold hike is “untimely”.

    RELATED STORIES
    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference following the US-Japan summit in Washington, US, January 14, 2023.
    Japan PM keeps markets guessing on new BOJ governor
    Financial markets are closely watching who will succeed Haruhiko Kuroda, whose five-year term ends on April 8
    Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022.
    Higher-priced Twitter subscription won't carry ads: Musk
    The billionaire also says that ads are "too frequent on Twitter and too big," and that steps will be taken to address those issues in coming weeks
    An oil platform operated by Lukoil company is pictured from a helicopter carrying members of a local election committee and journalists during the early voting for the parliamentary election, at the Kravtsovskoye oilfield in the Baltic Sea, Russia Sept 16, 2021. REUTERS
    G7 agrees to review level of price cap on Russian oil in Mar
    It comes later than originally planned in order to give time to assess the market after more caps are placed on oil products from Russia, the US Treasury said
    Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia Jul 21, 2022.
    Pakistan to start importing Russian oil after March
    The South Asian country has been battling a balance of payment crisis with foreign exchange reserves falling to $4.6 billion

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher