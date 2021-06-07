Bangladesh parliament passes Tk 140bn supplementary budget for FY21

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Monday moved the bill which was later was passed by voice vote. The supplementary budget was passed in view of 19 demands for allocations under different ministries and divisions.

In the original budget for fiscal 2020-21, Tk 5.68 trillion was allocated in favour of 62 ministries and divisions.

The revised spending plan for FY21 raised the allocation for 19 ministries and divisions by Tk 139.87 billion while reducing the allocations for 43 others by Tk 424.81 billion.

The allocation on the whole now stands at Tk 5.39 trillion.

In the supplementary budget, the Local Government Division received the highest allocation of Tk 28.9 billion, while the Rural Development and Cooperatives Division received the lowest at Tk 14 million.

The spending plan for fiscal 2021-22 was presented in parliament on Jun 3 along with the supplementary budget for FY21. The proposed budget of Tk 6.04 trillion is expected to be passed on Jun 30.