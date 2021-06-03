Bangladesh plans tax exemption for non-centralised specialised private hospital in FY22

While proposing the national budget for 2021-22 fiscal on Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the government was “promise-bound to ensure standard health care facilities at an affordable cost for each and every citizen” to meet the Sustainable Development Goals.

He was concerned that despite the leap in quality of the standard of specialised health services, the private initiatives in this sector remained “extremely city-centric”.

“I propose to offer tax exemption, subject to certain conditions, to general hospitals with a minimum of 250 bed capacity and having child and infant care, women and mother care, oncology, wellbeing and preventive medicine units, and also to specialized hospitals with a minimum of 200 bed capacity for 10 years,” Kamal said.

“These hospitals are to be established in districts other than Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur and Chittagong.”