AL, BNP rallies disrupt transport services across Dhaka

Simultaneous programmes called by the BNP and the ruling Awami League’s youth front, Jubo League, at points of entry to Dhaka have affected public transport services across the city on Saturday.
Dhaka-bound vehicles were blocked at the capital’s Matuail. Few buses were setting out from the Mohakhali terminal. There was also a shortage of passengers for long-haul buses at the Gabtoli terminal.
Traffic on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway was blocked outside Matuail Medical Centre around 11:30 am. One side of the route was occupied by police while the other, Chattogram-bound side, was blocked by BNP adherents ahead of their sit-in programmes to oust the Awami League government.
The BNP loyalists torched a tyre, halting traffic on the route until 12:15 pm.
After the clashes between BNP loyalists and the police in Matuail, Chattogram-bound buses at Dhaka's Saidabad counter were also grounded.
The counters at the Gabtoli bus terminal were open around 11:30 am, but the vehicles were struggling to attract passengers.
Montu Mia, a ticket seller of Shyamoli Paribahan, said their counter has been open since the morning, but there are fewer customers than on other days.
The deployment of police amid demonstrations by the BNP loyalists sparked tension in the Gabtoli area. The law enforcers have detained several people so far.
“The vehicles left Saidabad bus terminal until 11 am but the road has been blocked since 11:30 am,” said Abul Kalam, president of the Saidabad Intercity Bus Terminal Owners’ Association.
“The buses got stuck at Matuail. Similarly, vehicles using the Postagola road also got stuck. I heard that four buses were vandalised in Matuail.”
At BNP’s Friday rally in Naya Paltan, the party announced that it would be occupying the points of entry to the capital from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday. The Awami League’s youth front also announced counter programmes on Friday, further fuelling fears of a violent confrontation.
Both sides later submitted applications seeking permission from the police to stage the events. But the police denied them permission to hold simultaneous programmes at the entry points to Dhaka city, considering public suffering and security.