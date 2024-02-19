Gone unpaid for 7 months, 142 Bangladeshi health workers in trouble in Libya

Mohammad Adnan, managing director of recruiting agency Ezzi’s Bangladesh chapter, claimed the allegation that the health workers are not getting salaries for seven months is “partly true”.

“They are on probation now. Their residency permit and bank cards are supposed to be ready after the end of the probation period. Their salaries will go to their accounts after that. Now they are getting 1,000 to 2,500 dinars as pocket money. The expatriates’ welfare ministry, the foreign ministry and others are aware of the matter,” he told bdnews24.com.

Adnan said the Bangladesh Embassy is dealing with the matter. “We assumed that everyone was aware of the issue when they gave us a demand letter.

“A team from the Libyan health ministry came to Bangladesh and chose the health workers. We came to know about the probation period after they had travelled to Libya. We informed the Bangladesh Embassy and the health ministry there about the matter. They said many of the health workers got residence cards and their jobs became permanent after the probation period.

“We have information that the salaries will be transferred to their accounts this month.”

The health workers said they got 2,000 dinars, or Tk 38,000, so far.

Shahadat Kabir, an official at M/S Azur Bengal Limited’s marketing department, said they are aware of the salary issue. Generally, salaries are paid three months after arrival in Libya, but there is a delay this time.

“It’s taking more time now. We didn’t know this. We sent them in good faith. So far we know, they will get their salaries within this month.”

Maj Gen Abul Hasnat Muhammad Khairul Bashar, the ambassador of Bangladesh in Libya, said he discussed the problems of the health workers with the Libyan health minister and deputy prime minister in November after being informed about the issue in October.