Myanmar war: 22 armed Rohingya remanded for 3 days

Twenty-two of the 23 Rohingya men from refugee camps in Bangladesh who crossed the border to Myanmar’s Rakhine state and returned with weapons have been remanded to police custody for interrogations.

Cox’s Bazar Senior Judicial Magisrate Srigyan Tanchanga granted police three days to interrogate the men in a decision on Monday afternoon, said Inspector Nasir Uddin Majumdar of Ukhiya Police Station.

However, the judge granted an exception to Md Sadek, the 23rd Rohingya man, as he had fallen sick in jail after his arrest.

Amid clashes at the border, 23 Rohingya managed to cross into Bangladesh near the Cox’s Bazar border in Ukhiya on Feb 6 alongside Myanmar Border Guard Police personnel fleeing the fighting.

On Feb 9, Naib Subedar Md Shahidul Islam of the BGB 34th Battalion Palankhali BOP handed them over to police alongside 12 weapons and filed a case over weapons charges as the plaintiff.

On Saturday, police brought the 23 Rohingya men before the court of Cox’s Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate to request 10 days to interrogate them in police custody. Judge Fahmida Sattar took the matter under consideration and set Sunday for a hearing.

“The 23 Rohingya who entered from Myanmar carrying weapons are residents of camps in Ukhiya’s Balukhali and Kutupalong. For obvious reasons, they are not allowed to leave the camp and enter Myanmar.”