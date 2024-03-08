Green Cozy fire likely started from gas cylinder, believes CID

The Criminal Investigation Department of police believes the deadly fire at the Green Cozy Cottage building on Dhaka’s Bailey Road likely started from a gas cylinder.

The agency is tasked with investigating the case filed over the incident at Ramna Police Station.

CID chief Mohammad Ali Mia was asked about the investigation during a press conference on Thursday.

Various pieces of evidence were collected immediately after the incident, Mia said. They are now undergoing tests and a report will be available in a couple of days.