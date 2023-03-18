BGB seizes 200,000 yaba tablets after ‘shootout’ in Cox’s Bazar

The BGB has recovered 200,000 yaba tablets after a ‘shootout with drug traffickers’ near the maritime border on the Naf River in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.

The narcotics were recovered from the Shashmanghat area of Nhila Union around 9 pm on Friday night, according to Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, captain of the BGB Teknaf-2 battalion.

However, the border guards were unable to apprehend any of the drug traffickers as they fled the scene, the official said.

BGB conducted a raid in the area based on a tip-off that a large shipment of drugs was coming in from Myanmar on Friday night, said Lt Col Iftekhar.