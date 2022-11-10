Son of Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur arrested on terror charges

Police have arrested Rafat Chowdhury, son of Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman, on charges related to terrorism.

Police’s Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit made the arrest in Sylhet on Wednesday. He was later transferred to Dhaka.

Md Asaduzzaman, chief of police’s Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit, said Rafat was the chief coordinator of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam’s Sylhet unit.