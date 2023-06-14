    বাংলা

    Bangladesh announces 10% property tax discount for rooftop gardening

    Property owners who grow rooftop gardens in city corporation and municipal areas will be eligible for the concession

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 14 June 2023, 07:34 AM
    Updated : 14 June 2023, 07:34 AM

    The government is offering a 10 percent discount on holding tax for property owners who grow rooftop gardens in city corporation and municipal areas across the country.

    Local Government Minister Tazul Islam announced the plan at the secretariat on Wednesday and said a circular to this effect will be issued within a week.

    The Dhaka North City Corporation had previously applied to the ministry about a 10 percent rebate for rooftop gardening, he told reporters.

    With that in mind, the government has now decided to extend the discount to all city corporations and municipal areas in the country, according to Tajul.

