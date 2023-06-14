Bangladesh announces 10% property tax discount for rooftop gardening

Advocate Rowshan Akhtar's was strangled to death by the convicts during a robbery at her Mirpur flat in 2012
The government is offering a 10 percent discount on holding tax for property owners who grow rooftop gardens in city corporation and municipal areas across the country.
Local Government Minister Tazul Islam announced the plan at the secretariat on Wednesday and said a circular to this effect will be issued within a week.
The Dhaka North City Corporation had previously applied to the ministry about a 10 percent rebate for rooftop gardening, he told reporters.
With that in mind, the government has now decided to extend the discount to all city corporations and municipal areas in the country, according to Tajul.