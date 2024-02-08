NSU students mark the Chinese Spring Festival with a dumpling-making event

Students at North South University have attended an event on making dumplings to commemorate the 2024 Spring Festival, the most celebrated event in Chinese culture.

The event aimed to introduce students to the significance of the Chinese New Year and dumplings with a hands-on experience where they were taught how to prepare the dish and also got an opportunity to taste them, according to a statement from the university.

Jointly organised by the Confucius Institute at North South University and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Bangladesh, the event was held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It was attended by several notable officials at the university, including Vice Chancellor Prof Atiqul Islam, Dr Junaid Kamal Ahmed of the Board of Trustees, and Dr Bulbul Siddiqi, local director of the Confucius Institute.