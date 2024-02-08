    বাংলা

    NSU students mark the Chinese Spring Festival with a dumpling-making event

    The event was jointly organised by the Confucius Institute at North South University and the Chinese embassy in Bangladesh

    Published : 8 Feb 2024, 01:58 PM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2024, 01:58 PM

    Students at North South University have attended an event on making dumplings to commemorate the 2024 Spring Festival, the most celebrated event in Chinese culture.

    The event aimed to introduce students to the significance of the Chinese New Year and dumplings with a hands-on experience where they were taught how to prepare the dish and also got an opportunity to taste them, according to a statement from the university.

    Jointly organised by the Confucius Institute at North South University and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Bangladesh, the event was held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    It was attended by several notable officials at the university, including Vice Chancellor Prof Atiqul Islam, Dr Junaid Kamal Ahmed of the Board of Trustees, and Dr Bulbul Siddiqi, local director of the Confucius Institute.

    Ma Xiaoyan, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute, and representatives of the China Construction Seventh Engineering Division Corp attended the event.

    Students took part with great joy and enthusiasm, the statement said.

    Making dumplings is important in Chinese culture, especially during the Chinese New Year festivities.

    On Wednesday, the event featured the New Year Blessing Challenge, Paper Cutting and Lantern DIY in addition to the distribution of prizes and certificates for the Welcoming the New Year Hard Pen Calligraphy Competition.

    Prof Abdur Rob Khan, treasurer at the university, presented the prizes.

    Everyone exchanged Chinese Happy New Year greetings with great joy and enthusiasm, the statement read.

    Many of the students took pictures at the photo booth and with their teachers. They also snapped images of the dumpling tasting and making process.

    The media team at NSU also captured memories of the event, interviewing the directors of the Confucius Institute, Chinese teachers, and students, and gathering their insights on the event.

    “[It] proved to be a successful cultural exchange initiative, and the cross-cultural exchanges fostered an appreciation for Chinese New Year traditions among students and faculty alike. Through hands-on participation and interaction, attendees gained valuable insights into the significance of dumplings in Chinese culture, further strengthening cultural ties between China and Bangladesh,” NSU said.

