    HC seeks details of evidence stored in police stations, warehouses

    Five Supreme Court lawyers filed a writ petition challenging the government's "neglect" in the management of evidence warehouses across the country

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Jan 2024, 07:57 AM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2024, 07:57 AM

    The High Court has ordered the police to provide the latest details relating to the amount of evidence stored in police stations and courthouses across the country within two months.

    The panel of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order on Thursday in response to a writ petition filed by five supreme court lawyers.

    Advocate Shishir Monir, representing the petitioners, said the inspector general of police has been tasked with implementing the directive.

    The writ petition named the Ministry of Home Affairs, the IGP, and the commissioner of Police of Dhaka as respondents.

    Monir explained that the writ petition filed in 2022 challenges the government's "neglect" in managing evidence warehouses in the country and seeks for it to be declared illegal.

