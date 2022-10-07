    বাংলা

    Idol vandalised at Hindu temple in Jhenaidah's Shailkupa

    Efforts are underway to apprehend the vandals who broke into the Kali temple in Dautiya village and destroyed the idol

    Jhenaidah Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Oct 2022, 10:52 AM
    Updated : 7 Oct 2022, 10:52 AM

    Police are on the hunt for the vandals who allegedly desecrated the idol of a deity at a Hindu temple in Jhenaidah's Shailkupa Upaliza.

    A case was started over the matter on Thursday, according to Amit Kumar Burman, the district's assistant superintendent of police.

    Authorities of the Kali temple in Dautiya village found the idol broken into pieces on Friday morning, according to Sukumar Kunda, president of the temple committee.

    The temple has stood as a place of worship for Hindus since the colonial era.

    Sukumar said the miscreants broke into the temple under the cover of night and vandalised the idol. The idol's head was dumped on a road half a kilometre away from the temple.

    RELATED STORIES
    Another teen 'abducted' in Teknaf, farmer shot while escaping captors
    Teen abducted, farmer shot in Teknaf
    A group of armed Rohingya assailants had previously abducted two Bangladeshis while three others managed to escape, surviving gunshots
    Policeman among 4 dead after bus slams into tree in Gopalganj
    Four dead in Gopalganj bus crash
    Ten others were injured after a Bagerhat-bound bus veered off the road and crashed into a tree on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway
    Man alleges police kidnapped his mother-in-law, daughter. Police suspend 3, charge the woman
    Police accused of kidnapping woman, granddaughter
    Police suspend three for “conducting operation in an area outside their jurisdiction”
    Hasina questions sanctions on RAB, wonders if US is unhappy with its counter-terrorism activities
    Hasina questions sanctions on RAB
    She suggests the US should share responsibilities for the force’s activities

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher