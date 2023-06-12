Voting underway in Barishal, Khulna city elections

Voters have begun casting their ballots to elect public representatives for the cities of Khulna and Barishal.

With about 800,000 total voters in both city corporations, polling started at 412 voting centres via electronic voting machines at 8 am on Monday and is set to continue until 4 pm.

Election commissioners Ahsan Habib Khan, Rasida Sultana, and Md Alamgir are monitoring the election in real time through CCTV cameras at the Election Commission headquarters in Dhaka’s Agargaon.

The EC's Assistant Director Ashadul Haque said the voting process has been progressing smoothly and there has not been any untoward incident at the polling centres so far.

Candidates from the ruling Awami League, opposition Jatiya Party, Zaker Party and Islami Andolan Bangladesh are vying for posts in the municipal bodies. However, the BNP's absence on the ballots raises the prospects of yet more uncompetitive elections.